Competition Time: Win Tickets to Nathan Carter at Limerick Racecourse!
We have four tickets to Nathan Carter's gig at Limerick Racecourse next Thursday up for grabs!
Country music’s brightest star, Nathan Carter, returns to Limerick Racecourse for the first time since 2013 to play live after Racing as part of the Summer Twilight Racing Festival.
The tickets include entry to racing with gates opening at 3pm with children under 12 free to enter.
For more info on Limerick Racecourse's Twilight Racing with Nathan Carter click here and to be with a chance of winning, simply email your answer (and name) to the following question to competitions@limerickleader.ie.
Where is Nathan Carter playing on Thursday July 7?
The winner will be notified on Wednesday morning July 6. Good luck!
(T&C’s apply - one entry per person please)
Fine Grain Property has acquired Building 7000 on Shannon’s Westpark Innovation Campus from global company AXA Partners
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.