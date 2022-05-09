In Pictures: Award-winning Limerick choir unveils its new gowns

THE AWARD-winning Limerick Gospel Choir has launched its new range of gowns - nearly four years after the the project was first mooted.
The vibrant blue and red gowns were unveiled at a special event which was hosted by the Clayton Hotel, Steamboat Quay.
The deputy mayor of Limerick, Cllr Tom Ruddle, attended the launch along with family, friends and supporters of the choir, which was first established nearly 20 years ago.
While the process to design and produce the gowns was slowed down by Covid-19, those who attended the launch are in agreement the wait was worth it.
A number of fundraisers were organised since 2018 to fund the cost of the new gowns.
