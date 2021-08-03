Call out to Limerick musicians as Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary Award scheme opens

LIMERICK City and County Council has issued an open call for applications to the Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary scheme.

Launched with the support of Dolores' family in 2019, the bursary awards local musicians up to €4,000 in order to help with recording, multimedia production, songwriting and efforts to progress artists’ careers.

The Dolores O’Riordan Music Bursary Award scheme aims to support professional musicians to develop their artistic practice and the grant can be used to cover costs across a number of different areas such as the production of a specific body of new artistic work or improving knowledge or professional capacity.

Separately, the local authority is seeking applications from professional artists who wish to be considered for a Bursary of up to €4,000 for the development of work or professional skills.

Artists based in Limerick City and County Council’s administrative area, or operating substantially within the City or County can apply for a Bursary in multiple art forms, including Visual Arts, Circus, Dance and Literature.

A total budget of €20,000 has been allocated to the scheme which is in line with the Limerick Cultural Strategy Aim and Objective 1.

The deadline for receipt of applications for both schemes is 4pm on Wednesday, August 15.

Full details can be found here.