Limerick's Denise Chaila looks to the future as Go Bravely mixtape is released

Hip hop star Denise Chaila’s long-anticipated mixtape Go Bravely is now available having been released by narolane records.

This 11 track mixtape is Chaila's first body of work to be released since her two-track 2019 EP, Duel Citizenship.

Produced by her narolane records cohort, MuRli, Go Bravely features current single Holy Grail, as well as the opening song that catapulted her to household name status, Chaila.

"This mixtape is a series of sonic polaroids; a patchwork collection of snapshots and messages that came to me in the midst of overwhelming messiness. These songs are affirmations and declarations from every part of me that refused to lie down and give up when everything in me told me I should. Go Bravely is the purest expression of my faith I’ve ever articulated. It means: Come as you are. One foot in front of the other. Leave nothing of yourself behind. Stop waiting to be ready. Choose yourself. Just start. Go Bravely,” said the Zambian-born artist.

Go Bravely is out right now!!



Written by me

Produced entirely by @MuRliMuRl

Executive produced by @GodKnowsRF

Recorded and mixed by @narolanerecords

Given new life by You.



Find it here: https://t.co/uBMj8exCGQ



Or anywhere else you get your music! x pic.twitter.com/xIxxZkIXQT — denise (@DeniseChaila) October 2, 2020

Denise has had a year to remember. The Limerick-based rapper has appeared on The Late Late Show and performed with the RTÉ National Concert Orchestra alongside Dermot Kennedy for the Shine: A Summer concert last August.

Denise also performed on Songs From An Empty Room in July and Other Voices in May on RTÉ television.

She was named Limerick Person of the Month over the summer.

Denise released Chaila, which pokes fun at the mispronunciation of her surname, was released in June and peaked at number 8 on the Official Irish Homegrown Chart.

