Munster confirm line-up to take on Ulster in Belfast

THE Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm, live on eir Sport and Premier Sport).

Head Coach Johann van Graan makes a raft of changes for the interprovincial clash with Niall Scannell and Liam Coombes making their first appearances of the season, while Academy out-half Ben Healy has successfully rehabbed the shoulder injury sustained against Harlequins to start in the number 10 jersey.

In the replacements, there is a welcome return for Dave Kilcoyne who is included in his first match-day squad since injuring his ankle against Leinster in August.

Shane Daly, who is the only player to retain his starting position from the Clermont game, makes the switch to full back for his second appearance of the season and joining him in the back three are wingers Coombes and Calvin Nash.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership while Craig Casey joins Healy in the half back pairing.

It’s a new front row combination with Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell and John Ryan starting together for the first time, and behind them are Fineen Wycherley and captain Billy Holland in the second row.

Completing the pack is a back row of Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan.

Another young Academy out-half, Jack Crowley, is in line to make his Munster debut if sprung from the bench.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.