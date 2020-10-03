WATCH: Ben Healy the hero as 14-Munster stun Scarlets in Guinness PRO14 opener

ACADEMY out-half Ben Healy proved the hero for 14-man Munster as he slotted a dramatic match-winning penalty with the final kick of the game to help his side secure a 30-27 victory over the Scarlets at a wet Parc y Scarlets on Saturday.

Twenty one-year-old Healy, who captained Glenstal Abbey School to their first ever Munster Schools Senior Cup success in 2018, showed admirable composure to land the match winning penalty goal from inside his own half to secure a precious opening day win for Munster in the Guinness PRO14.

Resilient Munster had clawed themselves back into the contest in the closing minutes after the visitors trailed by 10 points, 27-17, late on.

Munster played the final 11 minutes with 14 players after captain Peter O'Mahony was sent off for receiving two yellow cards during the contest.

However, a penalty from replacement Healy on 73 minutes, followed a try from hooker Kevin O'Byrne off a rolling maul gave Munster hope.

Healy added the extras to O'Byrne's try and then crucially converted the decisive penalty at the death.