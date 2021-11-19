Search

19/11/2021

SLIDESHOW: Limerick influencer launches new active fitness clothing brand

LIMERICK influencer Louise Cooney has announced a new business venture, CLOO Active, a high quality fitness clothing brand that features stylish high-waisted workout leggings, sports bras and a range of trendy style tops, in addition to a slick bomber style rain jacket.

Spotted at the recent launch at House, Dublin were celebrities including Lorraine Keane, Roz Purcell (pictured below with Louise Cooney), Ellie Kelly, Olympian Harry McNulty and Louise's boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

Designed in Ireland, CLOO Active is all about flexing your fashion sense whilst being comfortable, stylish and functional in fitness gear. 

The colour palette for CLOO Active is a mix of dustypinks, blacks and greys and features a selection of stylish tops from flattering crop tops to slick long sleeved and breathableloose fi tted tops that can weather any workout. 

An off-duty wardrobe staple will be the bomber style rain jacket that has a three tone coloured print of white, black and tan and is perfect whilst out on a brisk walk or can be worn on the go to run errands. 

The sports bra has thick straps for comfort, removeable padding and medium support for low impact workouts &everyday functionality.

If you’re on the market for a set of high-waisted leggings that are squat proof and engineered to support, then get ready to add the CLOO Active leggings to the everyday wardrobe.

With two styles available in different colours, both styles are suitable for women who are petite, curvy or athletically built. 

 

One style comes specifically with velour panelling designed to contour the legs. They are available in two colours, a light grey and black and sit comfortably just above the bellybutton. The second style is a high v-waisted legging that comes in higher on the waist and is designed with the hour-glass shape in mind tomake the body appear more narrow and the waist smaller. 

Commenting at the launch, founder and CEO, Louise Cooney said: “CLOO Active represents everything I’m about; I love fashion, I live an active lifestyle and want to wear fitness gear that’s not just durable but stylish too and comfortable. CLOO active embodies these key elements and have been designed with women of different shapes and sizes in mind and don’t just conform to a standard model type. 

“It’s surreal to see CLOO Active come to fruition, especially when I look back at the sketches when this venture first begun. It was just over a year ago I was in the mind frame of buying a house and then switched the dial to instead invest my savings and livelihood into this venture. Right now, CLOO Active is in its intimacy stage, but I’m excited to see what the future holds and have already started the design process for the next the 2022 collection.”

 CLOO Active will be available to purchase from ClooActive.com.

