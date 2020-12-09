WATCH: Toilet rolls replace sliotars as Limerick village prepares for All Ireland final

As the countdown intensifies ahead of Sunday's All Ireland hurling final, one village came to a standstill as an impromtu puc around took place on the main street.

However, it was a case of toilet rolls instead of sliotars outside Broderick's Spar in Croom where temporary goalposts were erected for the occasion.

Well known Limerick supporter and 'local influencer' Bog O'Carroll features in the tounge-in-cheek video which has been viewed more than 12,000 times on social media.

