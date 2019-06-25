Limerick road closed following 'serious' collision

A SECTION of the main N21, Limerick to Newcastle West Road remains closed to traffic following a serious road collision this Tuesday evening.

The collision, which involved a number of vehicles, happened outside Rathkeale shortly after 4pm.

It’s understood at least one person has been hospitalised but the extent and nature of the injuries is not known.

Gardai from Newcastle West are in attendance and say the N21 – between Croagh village and Rathkeale – will remain closed for some time.

#LIMERICK N21 closed near Rathkeale due to crash. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 25, 2019

Limerick Fire and Rescue was alerted to the incident at 4.26pm and three units were dispatched to the scene – from Rathkeale and Newcastle West fire stations.

Local diversions are in place and traffic travelling to and from Kerry is asked to use the N69 Coast Road.