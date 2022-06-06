BREAKING: Young man killed in Limerick road collision

A MAN has died following a road collision in County Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the single vehicle incident that occurred at approximately 12.30am at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety.

"The sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

Motorists are being advised the road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12.30am are asked to make this footage available.