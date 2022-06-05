Gardaí issue appeal after 'significant number' of fatalities over bank holiday weekend

AN GARDA Síochána has issues an appeal this Sunday for the public to take care over the remainder of this bank holiday weekend.

Since Thursday, gardaí and other emergency services have dealt with a "significant number of fatal incidents across the country".

"These tragic incidents have left behind grieving families and friends on a bank holiday weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment," said a garda spokesperson.

All incidents remain under appropriate investigation and will ultimately result in files for the local coroner. An Garda Síochána has appointed family liaison officers to support families in all of these tragic fatal incidents.

Speaking this Sunday morning, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, has appealed: "In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other emergency services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents. Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend."

Assistant Commissioner Hilman said no matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend to please "take care".

"Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice. If you are travelling on our roads I appeal to drivers to please slow down and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this bank holiday weekend," said Assistant Commissioner Hilman.

On Thursday, the body of a 60-year-old male recovered in the Kerry mountains; a male in 60s died in a road traffic collision in Dunmanway, Co Cork

On Friday, two male motorcyclists (50s / 60s) were killed in road traffic collision on the M50 Motorway, Dublin; a female (early 40s) died in a vehicle related incident in Cork city.

On Saturday, a male motorcyclist (early 40s) was killed in a road traffic collision in Clifden, Co Kilkenny.