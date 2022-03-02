Search

Motorists caught speeding in Limerick during National Slow Down Day

Motorist caught travelling at almost twice the speed limit in Limerick village

David Hurley

02 Mar 2022

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of motorists have been fined after they were caught speeding in Limerick during a 24-hour national clampdown.

Gardai have highlighted a number of notable detections in Limerick and across the country during National Slow Down Day which concluded at 7am this Wednesday.

One of the detections highlighted was a vehicle which was travelling at 94km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N24 at Main Street, Oola.

Other detections in Limerick, which have been highlighted, include a vehicle which was travelling at 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Ballinacurra Weston and a vehicle which was detected travelling at 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dock Road in the city.

Other notable detections include a vehicle which was travelling at 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh and a vehicle which was travelling 86km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R463 at Rosmadda West, Parteen.

During the 24-hour operation, gardai and GoSafe checked the speed of more than 100,000 vehicles and detected 1,675 vehicles which were travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Speaking at the conclusion of National Slow Down Day, Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: "I want to once again thank the vast majority of drivers who drive safely within the speed limits.  Unfortunately we have yet again seen during our Slow Down campaign, that there are still a minority of drivers who choose to ignore the legal speed limits and public warnings."

Chief Supt Hennebry says gardai will continue to focus on those non-compliant drivers who drive in excess of the speed limit, posing a significant risk to themselves and other road users.

"Please remember that each time a driver exceeds a speed limit it could result in a serious injury or fatal collision. Please continue to support our efforts to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries," he appealed.

