Limerick gardai set to enforce Covid-19 restrictions ahead of bank holiday weekend

DOZENS of gardai are to be deployed across Limerick from 7am on Tuesday to enforce the current Covid-19 restrictions on movement.

As part of Operation Fanacht, an extensive network of checkpoints will be established in Limerick and across the country until Monday, May 4.

It will again involve large-scale checkpoints on many main routes, and mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

The operation will also see thousands of gardaí across the country conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, several motorists were stopped in Limerick and told to return home by gardai who deemed their journey was not essential.

Speaking at Garda Headquarters, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: "When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again. I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

While there might be some easing of the current restrictions from May 5, gardai are warning there will be no change between now and then and that they will be enforcing the public-health measures which were introduced on March 28.

This includes a ban on all non-essential journeys and mass gatherings and the requirement of people to only exercise within 2km of their homes.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey says it had been long planned to run Operation Fanacht again during this week in the run up to and over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

To date, gardai have confirmed there have been 34 arrests under the provisions of the Health Act 1947- Section 31A- Temporary Restrictions (Covid 19) Regulations 2020.