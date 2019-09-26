Two killed following Limerick road collision

AN investigation is underway after two people died in a road crash on the outskirts of Limerick city overnight.

The single vehicle collision happened shortly after midnight at Longpavement Road between Watch House Cross and Parteen.

Emergency Services, including gardai, paramedics and three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue, were deployed to the scene after the alarm was raised by a passer-by at 12.20am.

The scene of the collision remains sealed off to facilitate technical and forensic examinations and diversions are likely to remain in place for a number of hours.

Gardai are appealing to any motorists who were in the area around the time to contact them.

More to follow….