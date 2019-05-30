BREAKING: Serious injuries reported following Limerick road crash
The accident happened on the N69 near Loughil
EMERGENCY services are attending the scene what’s believed to be a serious road crash in County Limerick.
The head-on collision happened on the N69 on the Kerry side of Loughill village at around 6.30pm this Thursday.
It’s understood a number of people were seriously injured in the collision which involved two vehicles.
Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue – two from Newcastle West and two from Foynes – are in attendance along with gardai from the Newcastle West district and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.
#LIMERICK Collision on the N69. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 30, 2019
A section of the N69 has been closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene and gardai say diversions are in place.
