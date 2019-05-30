BREAKING: Serious injuries reported following Limerick road crash

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene what’s believed to be a serious road crash in County Limerick.

The head-on collision happened on the N69 on the Kerry side of Loughill village at around 6.30pm this Thursday.

It’s understood a number of people were seriously injured in the collision which involved two vehicles.

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue – two from Newcastle West and two from Foynes – are in attendance along with gardai from the Newcastle West district and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.

A section of the N69 has been closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene and gardai say diversions are in place.

More to follow.....