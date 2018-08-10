BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of motorbike collision in Limerick

Emergency services are at the scene of what’s believed to be a serious road collision in County Limerick.

The collision involving two motorbikes happened at around 6pm this Friday on the N69 between Kildimo and Ferrybridge.

Gardai, ambulance personnell and three units of Limerick City Fire and Rescue service from Mulgrave Street are at the scene.

It’s understood at least one person has been seriously injured.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Gardai at Pallaskenry are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.