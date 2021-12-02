Louise Loves: The 12 days out of Christmas!

PICK A CHRISTMAS TREE FROM LIMERICK’S CHARITY FORESTERS!

FOR EVERYONE YOU BUY= A NEW ONE PLANTED!

A great day out, the perfect opportunity for an INSTA snap and a sustainable deed, see what’s on offer @coillte.ie.

HOT WHISKEY AT ANY OF LIMERICK’S LOVELY ESTABLISHMENTS

Warm up your bones and your soul with a hot tipple! So many great spots… and shots to choose from! I recommend, Bobby Byrnes - a snug stool by the open fire!

CATCH AN XMAS GIG AT DOLANS

What’s better than live music in the run up to Xmas! Dolans have some of Irelands hottest talents taking to the stage this December! Check out some of their best gigs @Dolans.ie.

SHOP LOCAL IN LIMERICK’S FASHION QUARTER

It’s never been more important to spend our money locally! Limerick has some of the best fashion and craft boutiques with super offers to match!

SOAK UP THE FESTIVITIES AT LIMERICK’S MILK MARKET

Always a special place to visit… especially at Xmas! Pick up a special gift or delicious treat… or just soak in the good Xmas vibes!

MULLED WINE AT THE COPPER ROOM

It’s not Xmas without a glass of mulled vino! Where better to have one, than in one of Limerick’s coolest underground venues!

CRISP SUNRISE HIKE UP KNOCKFIERNA

Blow off the mulled wine cobwebs and head west to Limerick’s highest point for a crisp morning hike! Aim to catch the sunrise on a clear day. It is special.

CHRISTMAS STROLL AT CURRAGHCHASE

Another outdoor option! Lace up the runners and head to Kilcornan’s Curraghchase Forest Park for an Xmas stroll.

VISIT SANTA AT BUNRATTY

The big man is taking time out of his busy schedule to meet and greet those who visit Bunratty Castle this Xmas!

BUY & BUILD YOUR OWN XMAS WREATH

One of Limerick’s coolest new additions! WHITE DOVE floristry beautiful of fresh and dried Xmas flowers and foliage.

PICK UP SOME XMAS GIFTS IN ADARE BOUTIQUES

If you’re looking for an extra special gift, or maybe to treat yourself I recommend a trip to Adare Village. A selection of some beautiful Irish boutiques and craft shops. Visit AOIFE’s Cottage for a magical fashion experience!

WALK THE THREE BRIDGES AND ADMIRE LIMERICK AT XMAS!

A fail-safe way to enjoy a day out in Limerick! Forever my favourite route. Grab a coffee and walk the three bridges and check out Limerick’s fab Xmas lights in the shadow of King John’s Castle.



FoodCloud Launches ‘All Taste Zero Waste’ Online Series ​

FoodCloud - the non-profit social enterprise which connects businesses that have surplus food with charities and community groups that need it - has partnered with Limerick-based homeless voluntary organisation, Novas, and leading chef, Mark Moriarty, for an online series to drive awareness of the huge problem that food waste poses in Ireland, and internationally.

FoodCloud's new ‘All Taste Zero Waste’ series seeks to put food waste back on the agenda by highlighting the importance of saving valuable surplus produce from landfill and the positive impact that this will have on the environment.

Aided by funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the social enterprise has teamed up with charities including Novas and a number of top name sustainably-focused chefs to help amplify the message. Across six episodes, Mark Moriarty, Jess Murphy, Donal Skehan, Eric Matthews, William Murray, and Holly Dalton, all share their knowledge and expertise to help inspire positive change in homes and professional kitchens across the country.

All of the series content, which has been created by production company, Appetite Media, and filmed on location at urban farm, Airfield Estate, in Dundrum, is available to view now via FoodCloud’s website.

TO DO

LIMERICK SANTA CYCLE

In aid of Milford Hospice, Limerick's annual SANTA CYCLE will leave from The Hurlers on the Dublin road, Castletroy this Sunday December 5th at 7pm. To donate and find out more head to eventbrite.ie

TO LISTEN

JyellowL ft.Antigoni APPETISER

Dublin based artist JyellowL dropped his brand-new single ‘Appetiser’ featuring Antigoni.

Taken from his upcoming EP release ‘shades of yellow' - due out next year!

TO SEE

THE LIGHTS- XMAS IN LIMERICK

It’s looking a lot like Xmas! Stroll through the city and lookup the city is LIT!