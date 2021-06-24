Louise Loves: Holidays meet learning in the Gaeltacht for Global Languages

Broadcaster and comedian Hector Ó hEochagáin has launched this year’s Euro Languages College (ELC) summer residential language courses for second-level students across Ireland.

Commencing on July 5, Junior and Leaving Certificate courses in French, Spanish and German are provided in established boarding schools including Villiers School here in Limerick, Clongowes Wood in Clane, County Kildare, Cistercian College Roscrea, County Tipperary, and Bandon Grammar School in Cork.

Hector, who is fluent in both Spanish and Irish, says that with foreign family holidays off the cards, the fun summer school option will help exam students catch up on missed learning caused by lockdown.

“Students can brush up on their language skills and exam texts and have fun with friends at the same time. It’s like the Gaeltacht, only for global languages instead!”

Running until the end of August, individual courses last just under three weeks and involve over 40 hours of formal learning.

Costing around €80 a day for full tuition and board, a €100 discount is available with full payment on booking. Leaving certificate French at Clongowes costs €1,475 for the course commencing on July 5, while all other French, Spanish and German courses in Cork, Limerick and Tipperary are €1,395.

More details on elc.ie.

The learning opportunity is equivalent to half an academic year of school tuition and has the advantage of being a totally immersive languages experience, according to Padraig Ryan, Managing Director of Euro Languages College (ELC).

“ELC is excellent value when compared to grinds costing up to €50 an hour. Courses are not confined to a classroom, but involve cultural, sporting, and recreational activity too. This lowers anxiety, so young people learn in a relaxed way, experiencing the language fully”.

This year’s ELC courses are in full compliance with public health measures, assuming the same rigorous Covid-19 policies already operated by the boarding schools. This includes a compulsory PCR test ahead of arrival, and regular rapid antigen testing for students and teachers on-site, who also work in a ‘bubble’ or pod system with appropriate social distancing.

Classes take place 6 days a week for half of the day, with separate courses covering the Junior and Leaving Certificate exams.

Euro Languages College is a Galway-based business that has provided summer language courses for over 30 years in Ireland. Courses take place in established boarding schools countrywide that have spacious grounds and sporting facilities.

THE 061 - IS ALIVE WITH THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

Denise Chaila, Godknows Jones and Narolane Records' strike again! Is there anything they can't do?

What an epic year it's been for Denise. From making global headlines with her music, collaborating with Clannad, interviewing the President, and even featuring in the Leaving Cert English paper! There is no limit to where this journey will go.

Chaila's latest single "THE 061' hears the star proclaim: "You came here to the 061, so we’ll show you how to get,

How to get things done..."

MTV Music UK shared an exclusive first look at the video for the track, which sees Denise as a fairy queen, surrounded by some of Limerick's best artists! Produced by MuRli, the video for 061 is by narolane’s Stephen Hall and was filmed in the historical Aillwee Caves in The Burren, Co. Clare and in Limerick.

TO DO

OUTDOOR DINING

I think anyone who has walking around the city over the last two weeks will agree, our outdoor dining set up - is a treat! Limerick is buzzing! Let's keep it that way, support a local business this week and dine in style one of our many city streets.

TO LISTEN

SARAH MCTERNAN

‘Heavy On My Heart’ is the third release from Sarah McTernan since her debut this year. It's an epic homegrown summer bop. Add it to your playlist- Sarah is one to watch!

TO SEE

SHAPED BY LIMERICK

A new city centre exhibition opens showcasing Limerick’s edge and embrace on Patrick Street and Rutland Street.

The outdoor photography exhibition showcases the lives of 10 Limerick citizens. The portraits are accompanied by QR codes which will direct people to a dedicated Shaped by Limerick page on Limerick.ie, where you can read more about the subjects of the exhibition.