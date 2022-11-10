Two arrested in connection with series of robberies in Limerick city

TWO MALES have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Limerick city.

Gardaí in Limerick investigating a number of robberies that occurred in November 2022 in the Limerick city area made a number of arrests on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 4:15pm, a male youth in his teens was walking on the Castletroy Greenway when he was approached by a number of males, one of whom was armed with what was believed to be a hammer.

The injured party's phone was taken during the course of this incident in which no injuries were sustained.

Later on that evening, at approximately 7pm, a male youth on Arthur's Quay was knocked to the ground, assaulted and had a number of items taken from him.

Following reports of these incidents, an investigation commenced at Henry Street garda station.

Two male youths, aged in their teens, were arrested this Thursday morning as part of this investigation.

They are both being detained at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.