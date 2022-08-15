Hundreds without power in Limerick following intense thunderstorms

SEVERAL communities throughout Limerick are without power this morning following a night of thick and heavy thunderstorms.

Last night, Met Éireann issued a status orange weather and thunderstorm warnings for the entire country, which brought heavy rain, hail, localised flooding, thunder and lighting.

The ESB PowerCheck database, which updates customers on faults in supply has detailed nine areas in Limerick that are experiencing power outages.

A total of 151 customers in Garryowen have been affected by a loss of supply, which is due to be restored at 2.30pm. In Singland, 79 customers have been affected, with repairs also at 2.30pm.

In East Limerick, 58 customers in Ahane have been impacted by last night’s outages, while 53 customers in Cappamore are also awaiting repairs to the lines, taking place at 2.30pm today.

A small number of customers have been affected in Newcastle West (12) and Abbeyfeale (25) in County Limerick, with repair times also listed provisionally as 2.30pm.

A total of 60 customers across Kilmurry and Milford are experiencing a loss of supply.

The ESB has apologised to all Limerick customers for the “loss of supply.”

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” they said.

Met Éireann has also extended the thunderstorm warning until 10pm today (Monday).