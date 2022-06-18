Search

18 Jun 2022

Limerick protesters take to the streets on cost-of-living crisis

The cost-of-living crisis protest took place on Bedford Row in Limerick city

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

18 Jun 2022 6:18 PM

LIMERICK citizens turned out in force to field their views on the rising cost-of-living crisis.

The protest, which took place on Bedford Row in Limerick city, on Saturday, June 18, featured several keynote speakers including Maurice Quinlivan TD and members of Limerick's People Before Profit branch.

They stressed that "people are struggling to get by" and that bills are "through the roof."

Cian Prendeville, one of the organisers of the event, told Limerick Live that the main message of the protest was that the government can no longer delay and that an urgent plan is required to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

He also noted the views of many speakers and attendees that there is "massive profiteering" taking place.

"Ireland used to have the cheapest electricity in Europe, and since they have privatised and deregulated energy, we now have some of the most expensive," he relayed.

Mr Prendeville, a former councillor, stated that there was a lot of anger around rent, bills, fuel costs and government inaction.

Those present demanded price controls to bring costs down, the end of profiteering by big energy and oil companies and the necessity to tackle the housing crisis.

"Rents have doubled. We need price controls, rent controls, investment in retroffiting and free public transport to make housing affordable for all," he concluded.

