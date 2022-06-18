Search

18 Jun 2022

Protest to take place in Limerick over cost-of-living crisis

Protest to take place in Limerick over cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

18 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A PROTEST is to take place in Bedford Row this Saturday lunchtime over the cost of living crisis.

As part of a national day of action, people are being urged to gather in the city centre from 2pm, with the event supported by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Senior Citizens Parliament, and a number of politicians.

It comes after this week there was standing room only at the Strand Hotel at a launch meeting of a new campaign for action on the housing crisis.

More than 100 people were at the event, which involved trade unions, political parties, housing charities and community groups.

They also plan to stage a demonstration at the AGM of Limerick City and Council and Mayoral election which is set to take place at the end of the month.

UHL responds to report highlighting patient safety concerns at Emergency Department

Local Raise the Roof organiser and former councillor Cian Prendiville said: “We need to build a mass movement for a change in housing policy in this country. For too long housing policy has been dictated by landlords and cuckoo funds, the result is rents are though the roof, and first time buyers are priced out."

The former councillor added: "We should learn from the water charges revolt that when ordinary workers and young people mobilise and organise, we can win. Now we need to build a similar housing revolt. The upcoming Limerick protest is just a first step, we have more plans for big events in September, and hopefully a major national demonstration soon as well."

People or organisations interested in getting involved in the campaign can contact Cian on 0868064801.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media