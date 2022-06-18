Search

18 Jun 2022

Limerick's JP McManus brings Hollywood superstar to hurling clash

Limerick's JP McManus brings Hollywood superstar to hurling clash

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

18 Jun 2022 3:10 PM

LIMERICK'S JP McManus was spotted showing a legendary Hollywood superstar a game of hurling this Saturday.

Camera's snapped the Limerick man with Groundhog Day star Bill Murray.

Tiger Woods reiterates plans to play in JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

The pair were spotted at the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clash between Galway and Cork, at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Murray, notorious for his leading roles in Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation and many others, is a keen golfer, and could well be seen in Limerick next month for the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am.

He starred in the 1980 released movie Caddyshack, about a young caddie who wants to pursue a scholarship at an elite country club so that he can join a college.

He has played in numerous pro-ams, written a golf book, been inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame and is a part owner along with his brothers in a golf-themed restaurant at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

The 2022 JP McManus Pro-AM tournament is set to take place at Adare Manor on July 4-5, 2022, and will feature a host of top golfers and celebrities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media