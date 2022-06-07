Tiger Woods reiterates plans to play in JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

FIFTEEN-TIME Major winner Tiger Woods is set to miss next week's US Open, but he has re-iterated his plans to play in the upcoming JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

Woods said he had made the decision to miss the US Open as his 'body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.'

In a post on his Twitter account, Woods added: "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm (JP McManus Pro Am) and at @TheOpen (Open Championship) next month. I’m excited to get back out there."

The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds.

Tiger Woods has played in the three previous JP McManus Pro-Ams, the last in 2010.

This year's event, which was postponed in 2020, takes place on July 4 and July 5 at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue.

In April, Woods announced his decision to play in the re-arranged Pro-Am.

Commenting on the announcement that Tiger Woods will travel to Adare in July, Pro-Am at that time host JP McManus said: "Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us. We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”

Last week world number one Scottie Scheffler became the latest big-name addition to the JP McManus Pro-Am field, with the reigning Masters champion to be joined by Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns and Tom Hoge in the line-up for the event

The new additions join a star-studded field of professionals and amateurs, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry; former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley; Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan and many, many more.