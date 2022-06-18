Congrats to new grads: Dairy Farm Management course prepares future Limerick farmers

THE 2021 graduates of the Teagasc/UCD Level 7 Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management course were presented with their diplomas at a ceremony at Teagasc Moorepark.

The awards were presented by Dr Stan Lalor, director of knowledge transfer at Teagasc and Dr Karina Pierce, associate professor in dairy production at University College Dublin.

Dr Lalor congratulated the 17 graduates and their families on the significant achievement of graduating with a dairy farm management diploma. Dr Lalor emphasised the important role each graduate will play in the future success on the Irish dairy industry owing to the significant level of practical skills and technical knowledge gained over the two years of the programme.

He acknowledged the contribution of the Teagasc staff who deliver the programme as well as the continued commitment of host farmers.

Dr Pierce congratulated the graduates on behalf of UCD. Dr Pierce commended the graduates for their resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, adapting to an online learning environment.

She encouraged each graduate to continue to take advantage of opportunities to learn and develop themselves, in order to overcome the many challenges facing the industry.

Among the successful students was Ciarán Kennedy, Ballysimon, while grassland student of the year Máire Keohane, Clonakilty, worked with John Macnamara in Knockainey.

She had a good tutor as John was the 2018 Grassland Farmer of the Year.