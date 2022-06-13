Search

13 Jun 2022

Fully-electric public transport bus fleet destined for Limerick

Fully-Electric public transport bus fleet destined for Limerick

Twenty new fully-electric buses will come into service in Limerick city in the new year PICTURES: Eamon Ryan Twitter

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

13 Jun 2022 2:14 PM

A FLEET of 20 new fully-electric buses are destined for Limerick as part of a new deal signed by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed the state’s purchase of 800 fully electric buses from Wright Bus, a manufacturer of zero emission double decker buses.

The five-year deal, which was signed today, will see 20 new fully-electric buses be brought into service by Bus Eireann in Limerick in the new year.

Brian Leddin, TD for Limerick city, confirmed what he described as “good news” for the Treaty City.

“This will result in cleaner air and quieter streets and lower greenhouse gas emissions, helping our city towards a 50% cut in transport related emissions by 2030,” he said.

The deal will also result in 100 new models destined for use by Dublin Bus in the next two years.

Wright Bus, a Northern Irish firm, have informed that Limerick will receive 20 Streetdeck Electroliner Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

These will be the first battery-electric double-deck buses to be added to the national bus fleet in Ireland and their addition will deliver a significant uplift in the proportion of low- or zero-emission buses within that fleet.

The buses will operate with zero tailpipe-emissions, which will contribute to a substantial improvement in air quality in the cities and towns in which they are deployed.

Jobs fair to take place in Limerick community

Passenger facilities onboard include seating for 65 passengers, a permanent wheelchair space, dedicated pram area, priority seating, real-time displays, USB sockets and on board Wi-Fi.

This initial order for 120 buses represents an investment of some €80.4m

It was also confirmed that work will commence in installing and upgrading the necessary charging infrastructure to support the roll out of the new fleet across Dublin and Limerick.

"We are extremely proud of today's historic deal, which is hugely significant for Ireland’s decarbonisation ambitions and for us here at Wright Bus," Neil Collins, Wright Bus Managing Director said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media