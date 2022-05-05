Search

05 May 2022

Prize money for prestigious Limerick poetry prize doubles

Prize money for prestigious Limerick poetry prize doubles

The Michael Hartnett Poetry Award will be presented on the opening night of the Newcastle West festival

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

05 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE VALUE of a poetry prize in honour of Munster’s de facto poet laureate has doubled.

To celebrate the 20th year of the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award, Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) and the Arts Council  have doubled the poetry prize winning pot to €8,000.

The award marks Michael Hartnett’s contribution to literature in English and Irish, as one of the great voices of the twentieth century in both languages.

The winning poet will be presented with the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award on October 6, 2022, the opening night of Éigse Michael Hartnett Literary and Arts Festival in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

Limerick maternity staff celebrate International Day of the Midwife

This year the award will be for a volume of poetry in English, adjudicated by poets Kerry Hardie and Peter Sirr, both past recipients of the award.

“This is an important award, carrying the name of a truly outstanding practitioner in both Irish and English poetry,” Kerry Hardie stated.

She described the award as an “especially valuable endorsement.”

“This is a further acknowledgement that poetry matters, and we are delighted with this development,” said recently retired Limerick Leader journalist Norma Prendiville.

“We are certain that the late Michael Hartnett would have approved,” she added.

The closing date for receipt of application forms and submitted books is Friday, June 17, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media