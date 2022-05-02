Limerick gardai issue appeal for help in locating missing man

GARDAI are appealing to the public for assistance, in tracing the whereabouts of a young man who has not been seen for several days.
In a statement, issued via the Gardai Press Office, gardai say 22 year old Davis Mazelis has been missing from the Dooradoyle area of Limerick since Wednesday, April 27.
Davis is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of medium build, with short light brown hair.
No further details have been disclosed as part of the appeal and it's not known what he was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with any information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
