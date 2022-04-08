Search for missing man in County Clare stood down following discovery of body

Thomas Gattringer was last seen last Sunday
A MISSING persons appeal for a man who had was reported missing in County Clare has been stood down following the discovery of a body.
Gardai issued a national appeal for assistance earlier this week - a number of days after Thomas Gattringer was last seen in the Liscannor area.
In a brief statement, issued this Friday night, the Garda Press Office confirmed the appeal has now been stood down.
"Following the recovery of a body in the Liscannor area of County Clare this afternoon, Friday, April 8, 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Thomas Gattringer, 40 years, has been stood down," it read.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter," added the spokesperson.
An investigation will be now carried out and a file prepared for the local coroner.
