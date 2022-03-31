Search

31 Mar 2022

Post office in Limerick village closes 'temporarily'

Post office in Limerick village closes 'temporarily'

Closed 'temporarily': Castleconnell Post Office

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

31 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

CASTLECONNELL locals got a shock on Wednesday when they went to their post office but were sent elsewhere.

A hand-written sign posted on the door reads: "Office closed due to technical issues. All payments available at Castletroy Post Office. Apologies for the inconvenience."

It is not known what these "technical issues" are.

An An Post spokesperson confirmed they have had to close the post office "temporarily due to circumstances beyond our control".

They said: "We will endeavour to restore the service as quickly as we can. We apologise for the inconvenience to customers. In the meantime we are looking after them in Castletroy Post Office, which is about 9kms away, and other local post offices. We will try and get it back up and running as quickly as we can."

Planning permission sought for almost 400 new homes in Limerick

The disruption is of particular concern to the elderly who collect their pensions in Castleconnell Post Office, and those in receipt of social welfare payments, who may not have access to other forms of transport.

The importance of the local post office was really accentuated during Covid lockdowns. Online shoppers in the Ahane, Castleconnell, Montpelier areas were able to receive clothes or items purchased at the post office.

Now if a person misses a package they have to go into Castletroy to collect it.

