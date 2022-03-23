Search

23 Mar 2022

Boil Water Notice affecting hundreds of Limerick homeowners lifted with immediate effect

The Notice, which was put in place on February 24, has been lifted

David Hurley

23 Mar 2022 4:50 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A BOIL Water Notice affecting hundreds of homeowners and businesses in County Limerick has been lifted, Irish Water has confirmed.

The utility is advising customers on the Doon (Cooga) Public Water Supply the notice has been lifted, with immediate effect,  following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

The Boil Water Notice, which impacted around 700 customers, was put in place on February 24 due to issues with disinfection of the water at the treatment plant.

This decision to lift the notice follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.  

Irish Water says its operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

“Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community," said Duane O’Brien of Irish Water.

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the HSE Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

Local News

