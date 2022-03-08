Boil water notice remains in place for hundreds of Limerick homes

IRISH Water has moved to remind customers supplied by the Doon (Cooga) Public Water Supply in east Limerick that a Boil Water Notice issued on February 24 remains in place.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to issues with disinfection of the water at the treatment plant. Around 700 people supplied by the plant are affected,

Customers can check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by clicking here and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar.

Experts from Irish Water and the local authority are working to assess the situation. They are investigating the issues at the treatment plant with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

“Repair works are near completion, and we hope to resume sampling the water supply soon. The notice will only be lifted after consulting with the HSE and results show the water is safe to consume. Public health is our main priority, and we are working with our colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so," said Duane O'Brien, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead.

Further information in relation to the boil water notice can be found here.