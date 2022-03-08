Search

08 Mar 2022

Boil water notice remains in place for hundreds of Limerick homes

Boil water notice remains in place for hundreds of Limerick homes

The boil water notice was issued late last month

Reporter:

Leader reporter

08 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IRISH Water has moved to remind customers supplied by the Doon (Cooga) Public Water Supply in east Limerick that a Boil Water Notice issued on February 24 remains in place. 

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to issues with disinfection of the water at the treatment plant.  Around 700 people supplied by the plant are affected,

Customers can check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by clicking here and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar. 

Experts from Irish Water and the local authority are working to assess the situation. They are investigating the issues at the treatment plant with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

University Hospital Limerick closed to visitors after Covid-19 and flu outbreaks

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

“Repair works are near completion, and we hope to resume sampling the water supply soon. The notice will only be lifted after consulting with the HSE and results show the water is safe to consume. Public health is our main priority, and we are working with our colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so," said Duane O'Brien, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead.

Further information in relation to the boil water notice can be found here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media