In Pictures: Limerick schools team up with Irish Olympian for 5km run

CHILDREN from a number of primary schools in County Limerick came together this week for a community run.

The event was organised by Doon Convent National School as a moral booster for local children and the wider community.

Children from Doon Convent N.S, CBS Doon and Oola N.S took part in the five Kilometre run on Monday, March 14.

As well as the children, parents, staff and even an Olympic athlete took part in the run.

Irish Olympian David Gillick was the guest of honour and he led the children as they excitedly set off on their adventure.

David is one of Ireland's most successful sprint athletes retiring from the sport in 2013 after a successful career including winning Ireland’s first sprint gold medal in 76 years at the European Indoor 400m championships in 2005.

The Olympian held a warm-up session with the children before they set off in their brightly coloured t-shirts.

Over 85 adults and children ran the route with the sun beating down and Doon Convent N.S Principal Derek Walsh said there was a great atmosphere.