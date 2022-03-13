Search

13 Mar 2022

Plans lodged for six enterprise units in Limerick suburb

The proposed development will be located at Knockilasheen Road on the outskirts of the city | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

PLANNING permission has been sought to build six commercial enterprise units in Moyross.

Businessman Ray O'Halloran has sought permission from Limerick City and County Council to build the units.

The proposed development, if approved, will be located on New Road/Knockalisheen Road in Moyross at the site of the former Shannon Development site.

The site is a mixed use zone with the plans for the development including factories where people can start their own business, a workspace and an enterprise centre.

BREAKING: Limerick-based construction firm enters receivership

Mr O'Halloran is hoping to start construction as soon as possible if the planning permission is granted and hopes to bring more employment to the area.

The development consists of construction of six commercial enterprise units, access road, car parking, signage and all associated infrastructure and site development works.

Mr O'Halloran has been working in Moyross for 40 years with his business Speedline Engineering and he is hoping to create more jobs in the area.

Limerick City Build, a training academy that creates employment pathways for economically and socially marginalised people in Limerick City have given their support to the development.

The organisation offers tailored training based on employment needs and cutting-edge construction industry skills, informed from the private sector and Limerick City and County Council.

As well as skills specific training, Limerick City Build also offers personal and professional development courses.

The planning application and the Natura Impact Statement may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy at the planning authority offices.

