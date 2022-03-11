Search

11 Mar 2022

Limerick schoolgirls make heartwarming donation to Ukrainian cause

‘The money I gave you was all of mine’: Limerick girl’s heartwarming donation to Ukrainian cause

Kind-hearted twins Iris and Mabel O’Toole, both eight years old, outside the Model School in O'Connell Avenue | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

11 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick schoolgirls have made a unique and heartwarming donation to the Ukrainian appeal.​

Mabel O’Toole, 8, donated the money she had been given from the tooth fairy to the rescue effort.

And her twin sister, Iris, put together all her loose change before sending a personal note in the hope that someone from the war-hit eastern European nation would see it,

The girls are students of the Model School in O’Connell Avenue, which like many in the city, organised a big donation to send to help the people of Ukraine, many of whom have had to flee following the invasion of their homeland.

Calls for all new Limerick homes to have chimney stacks

In her note, Iris, who lives with her sister in Mungret, wrote: “I'm really sorry about the war. I'm not from Rusia [sic], I'm from Limreak [sic]. I hope most of you survive. The money I gave you was all of mine. Love Iris. Get better soon.”

The note, which Iris wrote on World Book Day, went viral, with many people across the world sharing it including the Ukranian MP Lesia Vasylenko.

She sent “two 10s, two 50s and two 20s”.

”I wrote it so I hoped they would write back to me, and we could be in touch,” said Iris.

Her sister Mabel added: “I feel like Putin is doing the wrong thing. It’s actually very unfair as the Ukraine has not done anything, and it’s just very very sad.”

Vice-principal Marie Millane hailed the twins as “two very generous girls”, and also praised the whole school community for the efforts they’ve made for Ukraine.

"We are overwhelmed, and so proud of our entire school community," she said, "We are very proud of all of our children. They all contributed hugely - the parents, the staff, the whole school community helped out to bring supplies, blankets, nappies, things which people will really need."

Pictured below, students of the Model School with some of their collection for Ukraine

Iris said she is "kind of happy" to hear about how her note has spread around the world.

Ms Millane added: "Iris's letter seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people because it was a very sincere letter from such a young pupil".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media