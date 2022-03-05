Limerick manufacturing company donates PPE bound for Ukraine hospitals

A LIMERICK manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) has delivered a truck-full of medical aid to a local collection bound to hospitals in Ukraine.

SuirSafe Technologies, based in Bedford Row in Limerick city, says it is completely shocked by the atrocities occurring in Ukraine since the invasion began.

“To see so many people flee their homes, neighbourhoods, communities and their families is nothing short of heart-breaking,” Head of Operations Ryan Toohey told the Limerick Leader.

As a manufacturer of PPE, with international business connections, we wanted to help in whatever way we could, he added.

That is when the company came across Anna and Kamila’s plea to the public, Help For Ukraine, for donations as they organised the transport of a container from Limerick’s Cleeve’s Industrial Estate.

These items will go to the border in Poland where they will try and get goods and supplies into people in crisis in Ukraine especially in hospitals in the western regions where people are fleeing to.

“It was great to see other people in the community gathering in support,” Ryan stated.

After receiving confirmation, SuirSafe Technologies CEO Mario Kistner immediately released the budget to fulfil their commitment.

Ryan confirmed that 10 pallets of essential gowns, masks and coveralls were donated.

These will be used both by doctors and the general public to aid in both surgical and medical settings and of course settings where covid will spread.

The delivery was made by their logistics partner, Martin Ryan Haulage of Cappamore Limerick, who donated their time to help out.

“It’s a product we use and sell on a daily basis, it’s first-hand and fresh out of the box. The volume and quality were really appreciated when we pulled up to the collection,” Ryan concluded.