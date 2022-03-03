Limerick Redemptorists launch special collection for Ukrainian people

LIMERICK based Redemptorists are appealing for financial support to be given to those displaced in Ukraine due to the ongoing invasion by Russian armed forces.

The Irish Redemptorists say they are “deeply perplexed” by the unfolding tragedy impacting the Ukrainian population as citizens courageously defend themselves in inexplicable warfare.

Fr Seamus Enright, Director of the Redemptorists in Limerick, told Live 95 FM that Ukrainian Redemptorists are “about to run out of money.”

“We are hoping to raise funds and send those funds to Redemptorists in Ukraine,” he said.

He added that civilians will be able to use the money to buy local supplies and it will also contribute to helping internally displaced refugees on the run.

The Redemptorists are offering shelter, food, and medical support in Tschernihiv in the north of Ukraine and Berdyansk, in the east of Ukraine, and Lviv as well as in several locations close to the Polish border.

At border points with Poland, Redemptorists in the Ukraine and parishioners are offering physical and spiritual support as families seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

The Redemptorists in Poland have also established a humanitarian corridor to help deliver emergency supplies and funds.

“Polish and Ukrainian people that came to Limerick made a huge contribution to the life of the city and now there is an opportunity for us Limerick people to show solidarity,” Fr Enright said.

The Redemptorists in Limerick are appealing for financial support for the Redemptorists in Ukraine.

Funds raised will enable the Redemptorists to continue helping the victims of this dreadful war.

There will be a collection at all Masses in the Redemptorists on Saturday/Sunday, March 5 and 6.

Donations can be made with a credit card by phoning 061-315099 or by calling to the Monastery.

Cash donations may also be made at the Monastery. It is possible to donate online at www.novena.ie

Cheques made payable to Redemptorists Limerick may be mailed to Fr Seamus Enright, Mount St Alphonsus, South Circular Road, Limerick.

“If people send money to us here at the Redemptorists, we will make sure that every cent goes to Ukraine and that every cent is well spent,” he concluded.