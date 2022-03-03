Search

03 Mar 2022

Limerick Redemptorists launch special collection for Ukrainian people

Limerick Redemptorists launch special collection for Ukrainian people

Limerick Redemptorists, are offering their support to Redemptorists in Ukraine and Poland, through a special collection

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK based Redemptorists are appealing for financial support to be given to those displaced in Ukraine due to the ongoing invasion by Russian armed forces.

The Irish Redemptorists say they are “deeply perplexed” by the unfolding tragedy impacting the Ukrainian population as citizens courageously defend themselves in inexplicable warfare.

Fr Seamus Enright, Director of the Redemptorists in Limerick, told Live 95 FM that Ukrainian Redemptorists are “about to run out of money.”

“We are hoping to raise funds and send those funds to Redemptorists in Ukraine,” he said.

He added that civilians will be able to use the money to buy local supplies and it will also contribute to helping internally displaced refugees on the run.

The Redemptorists are offering shelter, food, and medical support in Tschernihiv in the north of Ukraine and Berdyansk, in the east of Ukraine, and Lviv as well as in several locations close to the Polish border.

Limerick resident speaks of escape from war-hit Ukraine

At border points with Poland, Redemptorists in the Ukraine and parishioners are offering physical and spiritual support as families seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

The Redemptorists in Poland have also established a humanitarian corridor to help deliver emergency supplies and funds.

“Polish and Ukrainian people that came to Limerick made a huge contribution to the life of the city and now there is an opportunity for us Limerick people to show solidarity,” Fr Enright said.

The Redemptorists in Limerick are appealing for financial support for the Redemptorists in Ukraine.

Funds raised will enable the Redemptorists to continue helping the victims of this dreadful war.

There will be a collection at all Masses in the Redemptorists on Saturday/Sunday, March 5 and 6.

Donations can be made with a credit card by phoning 061-315099 or by calling to the Monastery.

Cash donations may also be made at the Monastery. It is possible to donate online at www.novena.ie 

Cheques made payable to Redemptorists Limerick may be mailed to Fr Seamus Enright, Mount St Alphonsus, South Circular Road, Limerick.

“If people send money to us here at the Redemptorists, we will make sure that every cent goes to Ukraine and that every cent is well spent,” he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media