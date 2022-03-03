University of Limerick research projects to tackle North-South challenges

SEVERAL research projects at the University of Limerick have been given funding through the North-South Research Programme.

The collaborative scheme under the Government’s Shared Island Fund and will see several projects at UL receive funding.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Simon Harris announced the funding that has been awarded to 62 collaborative research projects between academics and institutions in Ireland and in Northern Ireland to the rune of €37.3m.

The awards range in value from €200,000 over two years to €4 million over four years.

The projects that will be led by UL include Stable Lives Safer Streets: A north-south hub of scientific excellence to serve intergovernmental and statutory frameworks in the policy area of Youth Crime.

Other projects include eHealth-Hub: All Island Research Hub for Federated Analysis of Cancer Data, ‘DelHPIre’ Delirium Health Professionals Ireland, OXI-SMARTNovel and Smart Optical Catheters for the Early Assessment of Hypoxic Tumours in Clinical Oncology and ‘FINIFOR’: A Forested Island.

UL Vice President Research Professor Norelee Kennedy said: "UL welcomes the announcement of these important awards and is delighted to be leading and involved in various projects across all three strands."

"The projects awarded today add to UL’s strategic ambitions in research across a range of areas including cancer data analysis and youth justice and support our collaborative approach to research through engagement with colleagues across the island of Ireland.

"The North-South scheme is a key enabler of collaborative research between individuals, teams and institutions on the island of Ireland to realise significant economic and social benefit."