Search

25 Feb 2022

University of Limerick backtrack on plans for twin room accommodation

University of Limerick backtrack on plans for twin room accommodation

University of Limerick PIC: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

25 Feb 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick have backtracked on their plans to turn on-campus student accommodation into shared twin rooms. 

In January 2020, it was announced that UL would offer twin room options in their on-campus student villages of Dromroe, Troy, Cappavilla and Thomond. 

The decision was met with fierce opposition from students as well as the student union, UL Student Life.

The plan would have seen an extra 630 beds added to its existing on-campus accommodation at the on-campus student villages. 

One of the main issues raised over the retrofitting of rooms was that there were no policies in place regarding gender-segregating. 

A spokesperson stated at the time "Share requests for the new twin room option will be accommodated where possible. Residents can expect to live with students who are in the same year."

Ann McCabe leads tributes as retired Limerick detective Ben O'Sullivan passes away

UL Student Life have welcomed the decision however they also said that the student accommodation situation for students was still at 'crisis level'. 

A spokesperson for UL said they are continuing to investigate short, medium and long term accommodation solutions. 

A statement from the University read: "The shared (twin room) option was under consideration but following feedback from the UL student community this project will not proceed.

"UL has been working with multiple local partners to ensure options like homestay accommodation have been available to UL students."

The statement continued: "The UL Accommodation service has a designated off campus accommodation website called Studentpad, which can be found on the off campus section on the website www.studentliving.ul.ie.

"As part of the service provided by the UL Accommodation office, there is regular communication with a large database of landlords to request that available rooms be advertised on this platform.

"There are currently a number of off campus accommodation options available on this website."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media