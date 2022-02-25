University of Limerick backtrack on plans for twin room accommodation

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick have backtracked on their plans to turn on-campus student accommodation into shared twin rooms.

In January 2020, it was announced that UL would offer twin room options in their on-campus student villages of Dromroe, Troy, Cappavilla and Thomond.

The decision was met with fierce opposition from students as well as the student union, UL Student Life.

The plan would have seen an extra 630 beds added to its existing on-campus accommodation at the on-campus student villages.

One of the main issues raised over the retrofitting of rooms was that there were no policies in place regarding gender-segregating.

A spokesperson stated at the time "Share requests for the new twin room option will be accommodated where possible. Residents can expect to live with students who are in the same year."

UL Student Life have welcomed the decision however they also said that the student accommodation situation for students was still at 'crisis level'.

A spokesperson for UL said they are continuing to investigate short, medium and long term accommodation solutions.

A statement from the University read: "The shared (twin room) option was under consideration but following feedback from the UL student community this project will not proceed.

"UL has been working with multiple local partners to ensure options like homestay accommodation have been available to UL students."

The statement continued: "The UL Accommodation service has a designated off campus accommodation website called Studentpad, which can be found on the off campus section on the website www.studentliving.ul.ie.

"As part of the service provided by the UL Accommodation office, there is regular communication with a large database of landlords to request that available rooms be advertised on this platform.

"There are currently a number of off campus accommodation options available on this website."