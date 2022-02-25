Search

25 Feb 2022

€1 million funding announced to combat rural dereliction in Limerick

Work begins on scheme to transform Limerick village

Patrickswell village

Frances Watkins

25 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A €1 MILLION investment has been announced for Limerick as part of the Our Rural Future fund. 

The investment will help combat dereliction and breathe new life into rural towns and villages through the regeneration of former convents, garda stations and banks for community use. 

Public plazas, green spaces and community parks will also be developed in towns and villages as well as 28 remote working projects. 

The funding is being provided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of Our Rural Future and places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town centre buildings back to life.

Patrickswell will receive €500,000 in funding to turn a vacant site on Main Street into a multi-purpose community centre/hub to serve local community needs.

€250,000 has been allocated to Doon to develop the dilapidated historic convent building into a community services and e-Hub facility.

Askeaton will receive €250,000 for the creation of a Parklet on a derelict site within the West Square.

Clonlara in Clare have also been allocated €454,000 for the creation of a public plaza area and multi-purpose community amenity.

Brian Leddin TD welcomed the announcement saying: "We need to make sure that we help rural areas to grow and prosper by making it possible that the vast majority of development happens within the existing urban footprint of our rural areas.

"Our towns can be the engines of our rural economy, and the centres of a rural society that is strong, integrated and resilient.

"Compact towns and villages can play a huge role in promoting social inclusion. In certain parts of the country many families have moved from town centres to live on the outskirts or in one-off housing."

Local News

