Search

25 Feb 2022

Limerick mayor visits Manchester as links are copper-fastened

Limerick mayor visits Manchester as links are copper-fastened

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

25 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Nick Rabbittsnick@limerickleader.ie 

MAYOR Daniel Butler has moved to strengthen Limerick’s links with Manchester after holding meetings with its fist citizen.

Councillor Butler met the high-profile Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham at a special event in the northern English city last week.​

And it’s anticipated the Labour party politician will make a return visit to Limerick later this year.​

Created in 2015, the role of Greater Manchester’s mayor sees Mr Burnham lead 10 local authorities across England’s north-west, and Limerick’s first citizen says there is a lot to learn from the role, given it carries powers in the areas of health, transport, housing, planning, waste management and policing.

Limerick, of course, voted in a plebiscite​ to elect its own executive mayor, with voters expected to go to the polls later this year.

Limerick forward joins Ulster Rugby for next season

“It is doing everything we hope the Limerick mayor will be doing. Manchester has become an amazing northern counterbalance to London and I hope our directly elected mayor can become this in terms of our counter-balance to Dublin. To hear their learning and progress to amalgamation which we have already come through, and the progress to the Directly Elected Mayor and the evolution of the powers that Andy Burnham has and his role in it, and indeed, the challenges they have is really interesting,” Cllr Butler said.

“I’m hoping this is just the begining of a relationship,” he added.

Mayor Butler presented his Manchester counterpart – who has strong Irish links – with a book marking the Limerick hurlers’ back-to-back All-Ireland wins, and a bottle of Sailors’ Home whiskey, produced on Shannonside. For more, visit www.limerickleader.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media