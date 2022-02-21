Search

21 Feb 2022

St Vincent de Paul launches campaign to recruit new volunteers in Limerick

Getting ready for the recruitment campaign are Pat Kiely, Hartstonge Street drop-in centre and Pat Begley, area president with volunteers Margaret Dillon and Eimear Purcell | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

FOLLOWING a record number of calls for help last year the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched a campaign seeking volunteers.

As part of the campaign, which runs until March 13, the charity is reaching out to people across Limerick to encourage them to come forward and join SVP. 

Nationally, just over 191,000 calls for help were made to the Society during 2021 - 12% up on the number of calls in 2020 and the highest on record for the Society.

The theme of the recruitment campaign for volunteers is ‘You know who you are - But we don’t’ and those who are interested in applying can do so online at svp.ie/volunteer or by phoning call 01 884 8246.

“The characteristics required of our volunteers include; kindness, compassion, discretion, respect and being non-judgemental. Volunteers are our greatest strength, they know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency and equal opportunity through friendship and support," said SVP National President Rose McGowan.

"Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever. Volunteering with SVP involves working with and supporting the largest and oldest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland. Training will be provided and the time commitment, while variable, is usually 3-5 hours weekly,” she added.

Local News

