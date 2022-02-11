Uninsured golf professional avoids ban following detection on busy Limerick road

A GOLF professional who had a British insurance policy based on his UK number plate discovered his policy did not cover him when he was stopped at Monearla, Adare last year.

Before Newcastle West court was Thomson Fraser, who has an address at St Gerards Court, Rathkeale whose UK insurance had lapsed eight days before he was stopped at 9.30am last May 26.

“He did produce insurance from 11.30am that day,” his solicitor Enda O’Connor explained.

His client, he continued, was a golf professional mainly based here but working around Europe and travelling a lot across the UK and Europe.

He had a UK policy of insurance but it was on UK plates, Mr O’Connor said and he made the move to Irish ones. “The policy in Ireland appears to have lapsed through an oversight,” he said.

His client, he told the court, had a valid UK driving licence and had applied to exchange it for an Irish licence. “He has now rectified his affairs.”

Judge Carol Ann Cooligan fined Mr Fraser €500 for driving without insurance but did not impose a disqualification.

Charges of failing to produce licence and insurance and driving without a licence were taken into consideration.