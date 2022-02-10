Search

10 Feb 2022

Vicky Phelan Freedom of Limerick ceremony attracts worldwide audience

Vicky Phelan Freedom of Limerick ceremony attracts worldwide audience

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

10 Feb 2022 2:02 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

AN AUDIENCE from around the world tuned in last week to see Vicky Phelan receive the Freedom of Limerick. 

Nearly 5,000 people watched the ceremony in 14 different countries including Russia, Romania and the United States. 

Figures received from the AV company involved in the live streaming show that there were 4,900 plays during the ceremony.

The ceremony was beamed live around the world from the Limerick City and County Council Chamber in Dooradoyle. 

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.

The honour is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

Welcome return of St Patrick's Day parades in Limerick towns and villages

Vicky was honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.

Commenting on the figures, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “The number of people who tuned in from around Ireland and the world is a testament to Vicky Phelan, her story and how she is a voice for others.

"For many people, the story of Vicky is their story, and sadly their loved ones are no longer with us.”

“It was an honour and a privilege to meet with Vicky and her family at the ceremony. She is a truly remarkable woman who is fighting for us all. She thoroughly deserves the Freedom of Limerick.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media