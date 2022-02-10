Vicky Phelan Freedom of Limerick ceremony attracts worldwide audience

AN AUDIENCE from around the world tuned in last week to see Vicky Phelan receive the Freedom of Limerick.

Nearly 5,000 people watched the ceremony in 14 different countries including Russia, Romania and the United States.

Figures received from the AV company involved in the live streaming show that there were 4,900 plays during the ceremony.

The ceremony was beamed live around the world from the Limerick City and County Council Chamber in Dooradoyle.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council.

The honour is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

Vicky was honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.

Commenting on the figures, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “The number of people who tuned in from around Ireland and the world is a testament to Vicky Phelan, her story and how she is a voice for others.

"For many people, the story of Vicky is their story, and sadly their loved ones are no longer with us.”

“It was an honour and a privilege to meet with Vicky and her family at the ceremony. She is a truly remarkable woman who is fighting for us all. She thoroughly deserves the Freedom of Limerick.”