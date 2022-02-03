Search

05 Feb 2022

WATCH: Freedom of Limerick to be awarded to Vicky Phelan

WATCH: Freedom of Limerick to be awarded to Vicky Phelan

Reporter:

Leader reporter

03 Feb 2022 6:34 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

CERVICAL Check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan will become only the fifth woman to receive the Freedom of Limerick this Thursday evening,

It will also be the first time since 1998 that a woman has received the highest civic honour in Limerick.

The scaled-down ceremony, which will be MC'd by RTÉ journalist Petula Martyn, takes place at the council chamber in Dooradoyle and will be live-streamed here from 6.30pm.

The Freedom of Limerick was established in 1877 and the honour is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

'Intimate' documentary about Vicky Phelan to air at international film festival

Vicky Phelan, who is originally from Kilkenny, is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media