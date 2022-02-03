WATCH: Freedom of Limerick to be awarded to Vicky Phelan

CERVICAL Check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan will become only the fifth woman to receive the Freedom of Limerick this Thursday evening,

It will also be the first time since 1998 that a woman has received the highest civic honour in Limerick.

The scaled-down ceremony, which will be MC'd by RTÉ journalist Petula Martyn, takes place at the council chamber in Dooradoyle and will be live-streamed here from 6.30pm.

I'm at @LimerickCouncil offices for a very historic occasion. The inspirational @PhelanVicky will shortly become only the fifth woman to be awarded the Freedom of #Limerick. As you can see, she's just arrived.



The Freedom of Limerick was established in 1877 and the honour is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

Vicky Phelan, who is originally from Kilkenny, is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.