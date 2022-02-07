Search

07 Feb 2022

Irish Red Cross to hold recruitment night in Limerick

Irish Red Cross holding recruitment night in Limerick

Frances Watkins

07 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK branch of the Irish Red Cross are looking for new volunteers to join the organisation. 

The group will hold an information and registration night on Thursday, February 10 where people can learn more about what they do. 

The organisation will be running a 12 week First Aid Response course where participants will learn life-saving skills, how to treat wounds and fractures, how to manage medical conditions while awaiting an ambulance amongst other skills. 

The theory element of the course will be delivered online and there will also be some practical sessions.

The information night as well as the in person sessions will be held at the Irish Red Cross base at Unit 3, Ashbourne Business Park, Dock Road.

The organisation are also recruiting for their volunteer driver's panel for its fleet of ambulances and minibuses. 

Drivers must be aged over 25 years and hold a minimum of a clean B Licence (D1 for minibus).  Volunteers will be expected to undertake a training programme provided by the Red Cross.

Founded in 1940, the Limerick area of the Irish Red Cross now have 600 members who volunteer across the city and county. 

The organisation offers a range of services including first aid and ambulance cover at events, first aid training, health and social care support and a Red Cross Youth section.

The type of services that need further volunteer support includes checking in on the elderly in remote areas over the phone or through video calls, delivering essential supplies of food, medication or heating fuel as well as providing daily shopping runs, collecting medications and assisting Meals on Wheels services.

You must book your attendance for the information night in advance by calling 087 840 0400 to book a place.

You can call the same number to find out more information about joining the driving panel for the charity. 

