Limerick player loses out on €23k as Lotto prize 'expires'

A LIMERICK player who matched five numbers in a Lotto draw more than three months ago has lost out on their prize of more than €20,000.

The National Lottery has confirmed the prize from the draw on Saturday, October 30 was not claimed by the deadline of 5pm Friday.

The ticket, which would have netted the holder €23,367, was sold on the day of the draw at the Centra store at Cul Crannagh, in Dooradoyle.

In recent weeks, the National Lottery had appealed to Limerick players to check their tickets and to claim the prize before the deadline to so passed.

However, a spokesperson has confirmed to the Limerick Leader the prize was not claimed and has now been forfeited.

"The Limerick winner of the Lotto Match 5 €23,367 prize did not come forward to claim so the prize is now expired. Any prizes not claimed within 90 days become expired, and in accordance with the licence, are used to promote the National Lottery which in turn increases the funds raised for good causes," she said.