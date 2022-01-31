Search

31 Jan 2022

Limerick player loses out on €23k as Lotto prize 'expires'

Limerick player loses out on €23k as Lotto prize 'expires'

The prize from the Lotto draw of October 30 was not claimed

Reporter:

David Hurley

31 Jan 2022 6:05 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK player who matched five numbers in a Lotto draw more than three months ago has lost out on their prize of more than €20,000.

The National Lottery has confirmed the prize from the draw on Saturday, October 30 was not claimed by the deadline of 5pm Friday. 

The ticket, which would have netted the holder €23,367,  was sold on the day of the draw at the Centra store at Cul Crannagh, in Dooradoyle.

In recent weeks, the National Lottery had appealed to Limerick players to check their tickets and to claim the prize before the deadline to so passed.

Limerick Lotto players have 24 hours left to claim big prize

However, a spokesperson has confirmed to the Limerick Leader the prize was not claimed and has now been forfeited.

"The Limerick winner of the Lotto Match 5 €23,367 prize did not come forward to claim so the prize is now expired. Any prizes not claimed within 90 days become expired, and in accordance with the licence, are used to promote the National Lottery which in turn increases the funds raised for good causes," she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media