Search

27 Jan 2022

Limerick Lotto players have 24 hours left to claim big prize

How the National Lottery impacted Louth in 2019

How the National Lottery impacted Louth in 2019

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

27 Jan 2022 2:02 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LOTTO players in Limerick have just 24 hours to claim their winnings of more than €23,000. 

The National Lottery have renewed their appeal to the lucky player to come forward to claim their prize before it is forfeited.

The player, who bought their ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, matched five numbers to win €23,367 in the Lotto draw on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize - meaning the deadline is close of business on Friday, January 28.

Gardai stop helicopter being transported through Limerick village

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to players in Limerick to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming their prize.

“We are eager to hear from players Limerick who are yet to claim their prize worth €23,367 from the Saturday, October 30 draw. Any of our players who may have purchased their tickets for the draw at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle, Limerick should check their old tickets immediately as the last date to claim is Friday, January 28,” they said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media