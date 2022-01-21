Search

21 Jan 2022

Limerick's Denise Chaila wins European Music Award

Limerick's Denise Chaila wins European Music Award

Frances Watkins

21 Jan 2022

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Denise Chaila says she is "in bits" after winning a European Music Award. 

The rapper took home a prestigious 2022 Music Moves Europe Award from the online ceremony.

This annual prize for popular and contemporary music is co-funded by the European Union and celebrates emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow. 

Previous winners of prizes at the awards include Stromae, Adele, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Meduza and Inhaler.

The judges described Chaila as having “Smart lyrics, a real passion and strength when performing. One of the most exciting artists on this year“.

Start-up company founded by Limerick brothers among winners at new Accelerator Programme

The awards are part of a larger festival taking place during which 10 Irish artists will be showcased. 

As well as the award, Denise gets to take home €10,000 and each nominee is also offered the opportunity to attend a training day at ESNS to further their skills at taking their career International. 

