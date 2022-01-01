Pictured: Limerick's first baby of 2022 is born at just 14 seconds past midnight

IT TOOK just 14 seconds for the first baby of 2022 to be born at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Pictured is proud mum Jennifer Leahy with her beautiful daughter Ruth Hogan, who was born at just 14 seconds past midnight - weighing 3.37kgs.

Ruth's dad is Patrick Hogan and she has three older sisters - Emma, Lucy and Isabel. The family are from Croagh, County Limerick.

Despite arriving so early in the new year, Baby Ruth was the second baby to be born in Ireland in 2022.

The first - another baby girl - was born at the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street in Dublin, just after the stroke of midnight.

The baby girl, who has yet to be named, was born to parents Selina and Nathan Burke from Dublin, at one second past midnight.

Other early 2022 births were celebrated at the Rotunda Hospital, University Hospital Galway and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.